'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: Elizabeth-Dalton Tension to Start Due to Henry

Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) will let her fears of losing the person she loves affect her work as President Dalton's (Keith Carradine) golden girl in the upcoming season of "Madam Secretary."

Tim Daly, who plays Henry in the CBS series, previously hinted that his character would take on more dangerous missions with the Special Activities Division in the next installment. Last season, he was sent to Jerusalem to track down a doomsday bomb. His group also prevented a potential war with the Russians when they disregarded the NATO's warning and tried to take over Bulgaria. Elizabeth, who has yet to adjust to her husband's new position, had a brief breakdown, especially when she was the last to learn of Henry's assignments. He specifically kept her in the dark, knowing how she would react.

When asked what kind of storyline he was expecting for season 4, Daly said he made it a point to talk to the writers and shared his thoughts on how he expects Henry to prioritize his country above all. It looks like viewers will be seeing Henry become a risk-taker, something that his wife will definitely not like. Elizabeth may even use her position to keep her husband in check, going as far as to asking Dalton to stop Henry from accepting dangerous missions. The president will not take kindly to Elizabeth's controlling nature since she is allowing her emotions cloud her judgment as a patriot.

"There have been a few little things that I can't tell you, because I would have to kill you and then myself. [Laughs] Not so much a bigger arc. Whenever I talk to the writers, I always push them to lean on the fact that Henry struggles so hard with the ethics of what he does and to make that complicated. Because he's a patriotic guy, he's a guy of faith, he wants to help his country, and yet he's cool and he's also someone who doesn't see things in black and white, and he pays an emotional price whenever he has to do something that's dubious. That's what I always push towards, and they're very good at it," Daly teased in an interview with TVLine.

Meanwhile, spoilers report that Dmitri Petrov (Chris Petrovski), Henry's Russian friend and informer, will return in the new installment. In fact, the fans can expect him to work alongside Henry in a number of occasions, particularly when the SAD assignments have something to do with Russia. In the previous episode, Dmitri was pivotal in the success of Elizabeth's plans to save Bulgaria from being seized. As always, the young spy did not disappoint Henry with his skills.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 is scheduled to return on Oct. 8.