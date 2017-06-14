'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: More Team Ups In Store for Henry and Dmitri

Henry (Tim Daly) and Dmitri Petrov (Chris Petrovski) are going to work together in more future missions in the upcoming season of "Madam Secretary."

Facebook/MadamSecretaryDmitri will be back in the next season of "Madam Secretary."

In last season's finale, viewers saw the return of the young Russian agent. Henry contacted him to help with an international crisis involving Russia. The country attempted to take control of Bulgaria and the NATO's hands were tied due to France's refusal to get involved. Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) and President Dalton's (Keith Carradine) administration needed the Special Activities Division's assistance and that was where Dmitri came in.

In an interview with TVLine, Daly hinted that Petrovski's character is back indefinitely in the intelligence community and that he and Henry would get to pair up again in future assignments. Daly also said that he wanted to see Henry take more risks. Elizabeth will surely be worried once her husband goes out on dangerous missions abroad. She almost snapped when Henry was sent to Israel to chase a doomsday bomb last season.

"Whenever I talk to the writers, I always push them to lean on the fact that Henry struggles so hard with the ethics of what he does and to make that complicated. Because he's a patriotic guy, he's a guy of faith, he wants to help his country, and yet he's cool and he's also someone who doesn't see things in black and white, and he pays an emotional price whenever he has to do something that's dubious. That's what I always push towards, and they're very good at it," Daly said.

Meanwhile, spoilers predict that Elizabeth and her team will be dealing with more NATO emergencies in season 4. The mishap with the Russians may be the first in a series of international unrest. The organization took a hit when the French did not want to cooperate with the rest of the members. Fortunately, the Americans were there to save the day.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 is scheduled to return on Oct. 8.