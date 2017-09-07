'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: Which Member of Elizabeth's Team Will Resign?

Facebook/MadamSecretary Elizabeth takes care of her team in the next season of "Madam Secretary."

One of Elizabeth's (Tea Leoni) subordinates may end up resigning in the upcoming season of "Madam Secretary."

Spoilers indicate that Nadine's (Bebe Neuwirth) job may be compromised due to her connection to Mike Barnow (Kevin Rahm). Viewers are aware that she and the political consultant are in a relationship.

In the show's last installment, Mike and Elizabeth had an ugly altercation due to differences of opinion. During this time, Nadine stayed neutral with respect to her boss and her job as Elizabeth's chief of staff. Speculations are rife that Mike will once again come out strong with his views, and this time around, he will use his affair with Nadine as leverage to win.

Mike may end up ruining Nadine's good relations with Elizabeth and the state department. It may even get to the point that she has no choice but to resign.

Many fans are looking forward to seeing Neuwirth with a dramatic storyline. So far, she has portrayed the prim and proper associate to the core. It is time to see her composure break in the face of a personal dilemma. Of course, Elizabeth will do her best to keep Nadine by her side since the brunette has been a good friend and co-worker. The secretary will protect her own staff knowing how loyal they are to her.

Meanwhile, fans can expect storylines based on real life political issues happening in the United States and around the world in season 4. Executive producer Morgan Freeman cautioned, though, that there would be some differences. For one, he said they could not just include recent issues because it would be taxing to come up with viable solutions that are not be too fanciful.

"We can't address those issues as they happen because we will have to come up with a solution to the problem, and that will be pure fantasy," Freeman told The Huffington Post. "So, here we are, jumping the gun on something that's really happening. It's not really conducive to the show to try something like that."

"Madam Secretary" season 4 is scheduled to start airing on Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.