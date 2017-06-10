'Major Crimes' Season 6 Spoilers: Flynn Pushes Wedding With Sharon

Andy Flynn (Tony Denison) and Sharon Raydor's (Mary McDonnell) wedding may finally happen in the upcoming season of "Major Crimes."

According to CarterMatt, one of the potential storylines for the next installment is the new commander getting married to her boyfriend.

Fans of the series are waiting for the moment Sharon walks down the aisle to the waiting Flynn, who has shown how much he loves her. The lieutenant has been waiting for her to decide when she wants to tie the knot. Many think that Sharon has been trying to postpone the inevitable. While she obviously loves Flynn, she has doubts that their relationship will not work in the long run.

Sharon may soon change her mind, though, especially in the wake of Flynn's heart attack. During the previous finale, he collapsed and Sharon feared for his life. Speculations claim that Flynn will be okay, though. It seems inconceivable that he will die and leave Sharon grieving just when she finally has a chance to be happy.

Meanwhile, a new character will be introduced in season 6. According to spoilers, Detective Camila Paige (Jessica Meraz) will be the new addition in Sharon's team, but her arrival may be welcomed with reservation by her new colleagues.

Paige personally knows the newly appointed Assistant Chief of Special Operations, Leo Mason (Leonard Roberts). Her background info reveals that they have a very close relationship. Others may think that she got the spot because of her connection to the boss. Paige is also a good friend of Lt. Provenza (G.W. Bailey). They previously worked together in the Los Angeles police department. Perhaps, Provenza will help her assure her new colleagues that she has been accepted due to her skills and credentials and not because she is Mason's pet.

"Major Crimes" season 6 is rumored to air later this year.