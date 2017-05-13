'Major Crimes' Season 6 Spoilers: Sharon Helps Rusty in Life-Changing Decision

Sharon (Mary McDonnell) will let her adoptive son Rusty (Graham Patrick Martin) decide what is best for him in the upcoming season of "Major Crimes."

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNTSharon talks to Rusty in the next season of "Major Crimes."

Rusty's relationship with her boyfriend Gus (Rene Rosado) was on the rocks during the last season's finale. Spoilers predict they will split up soon. Gus wanted Rusty to move with him to Napa Valley because of his job. The latter ultimately decided that he wanted to finish his studies in UCLA and graduate at the end of the year. He and Gus agreed to a long distance affair, but viewers get the feeling that they were not as committed as before.

For Rusty, Gus has been an important person in his life, someone who has helped him while he was still exploring his personality. They shared a long history together because he was the brother of the rape victim he once helped. Sharon has been nothing but supportive of this relationship. However, when Rusty and Gus started fighting, she could not help but notice how her son was having a hard time handling it all.

Rusty is not exactly very open about his romance with his boyfriend, but Sharon knows enough to decide that it has become toxic. Gus is starting to control Rusty's life, and though she thinks it is none of her business because her son is an adult already, she is worried. Sharon will most likely advise Rusty on what to do, but she will still let him decide what is best for himself. Rusty's decision to stay in UCLA is for the best. Now, he just has to decide if holding on to Gus is still worth it.

In a September interview with TVWise, McDonnell spoke about the parenting style Sharon has for Rusty. According to her, her character trusts the boy enough to understand her advice without putting too much pressure on him.

"I think that grew out of parenting someone that you just met. You can't do what you would do with your own kids, you have to almost be better at it [laughs] because there is not a mutual understanding and there is not yet an unconditional love. You have to be really skilled as a communicator. He was an adolescent boy and she was a woman; all of those things forced Sharon to be at the top of the parenting game in terms of the way in which she communicated," McDonnell said.

"Major Crimes" season 6 is rumored to air later this year.