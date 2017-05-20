'Major Crimes' Season 6 Spoilers: Squad Welcomes New Member

New faces will be added to the cast of "Major Crimes" when it returns for its sixth season.

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNTA new member will be added to the team in the next season of "Major Crimes."

According to Deadline, the show has tapped "Chasing Life" actress Jessica Meraz to play the role of Detective Camila Paige. It looks like she will soon be joining Sharon Raydor's (Mary McDonnell) unit. Paige is described as a loyal sister who raised her five siblings singlehandedly when their parents died in a car crash. She was big in Criminal Intelligence before her eventual transfer to Missing Persons. A favorite of Chief Mason (Leonard Roberts), Paige is also closely connected to Lt. Provenza (G.W. Bailey) from back in her LAPD days.

Meanwhile, Lourdes Benedicto will play a recurring role. She will be Sara Garza, a prominent surgeon's wife whose teenage son will go missing in the series. On top of it all, her husband has health problems.

Season 6 is also expected to have several changes in the dynamics of the main characters. Raydor has been promoted to commander by Mason, who is now the new Assistant Chief of Special Operations. As per spoilers, viewers will not see much of Winnie Davis (Camryn Manheim), the ambitious Deputy Chief of Operations, after she failed to secure Russell Taylor's (Robert Gossett) former position.

The installment will also reveal who died in the huge explosion that took place in the murder room.

In a previous interview, series creator James Duff talked about the scene, expounding on how they carefully created the set to make it look as real and as authentic as possible.

"Yeah, it was designed to make you feel a little verklempt. Even though Mike Robbin, who directed the episode and has been my producing partner the entire 200 episodes, begged me to come over and look at the murder room after it had been trashed, I couldn't do it. It took me until after everybody had gone and we had stopped filming to go over and walk through the rubble — partially because I wanted to see it on film and see how I felt, before I saw it in reality," Duff said.

"Major Crimes" season 6 is rumored to air later this year.