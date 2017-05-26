Mario and Rabbids Crossover Release Date, News: Images of Rumored Nintendo Switch Game From Ubisoft Leaked

Leaked images for the rumored Mario and Rabbids crossover title from Ubisoft have surfaced, and they held a number of details about the upcoming game for the Nintendo Switch.

UbisoftGameplay screenshot from the Ubisoft game "Rabbids Invasion."

The Mario and Rabbids crossover game repeatedly emerged in rumors in the past. In fact, earlier this month, sources confirmed the existence of the game and referred to the project as "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle."

This time around, the rumored title of the game can be seen in one of the leaked images that recently surfaced. According to ComicBook, their Ubisoft sources confirmed that the leaked image was real. The image featured the game's characters and bore the "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" title.

It is also expected that "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" will be released in August and will be announced by Ubisoft during the Electronic Entertainment Expo next month.

Meanwhile, Nintendo World Report was also able to obtain a set of leaked photos allegedly for the "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" game.

Based on one of the photos, the upcoming title combined the exploration (35 percent) and turn-based combat (65 percent) genres of gaming.

For the exploration aspect, there will be four worlds with "secret zones" for players to explore. They will also have puzzles to be solved. The leaked photo also mentioned "Twisted Mario's world full of easter eggs," which might mean the four worlds will be modified versions of familiar Mario locations where players can find a number of items.

Meanwhile, the combat aspect of the game will feature "unique playstyles" per playable character. If the information on the photos are accurate, players can expect seven types of opponent archetypes and one boss/mid-boss enemy per world as well. The game will support multiplayer mode with up to two local co-op players.

There will likely be eight playable characters. Four playable Rabbids are named The Crazy One, The Unstable, #Sassy #NoFilter, and The Macho Man. Meanwhile, the characters from the Mario franchise which may be used are Super Mario, referred to as The Leader; Luigi as The Eagle Eye; The Badass Princess, and the franchise's green dragon as The Explosive Head.

The information sheet leaked through Nintendo World Report said that "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" will be released either in August or September of this year which corroborates the previously-stated timeline.