Nintendo Switch Games: Ubisoft to Announce Crossover Titles of Mario and Rabbids on E3 2017?

Reports are positive that Ubisoft will announce a Nintendo Switch game that is a crossover between the Mario and Rabbids franchises, referred to as "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle," at the Electronic Entertainment Expo this year.

UbisoftGameplay screenshot from the Ubisoft game "Rabbids Invasion."

Recently, the existence of the said crossover game has been confirmed to Kotaku with art assets sent by sources who requested for the report to maintain their anonymity.

According to the sources, the Mario X Rabbids game will combine characters from both worlds in a role-playing game set to arrive for the Nintendo Switch sometime in August or September. It has also been shared that Ubisoft is crafting the upcoming game with the use of their Snowdrop engine.

The Snowdrop engine was first introduced at E3 2013 and has already been used to develop games for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Titles such as "Tom Clancy's The Division" and "South Park: The Fractured but Whole" were created through this game engine.

Kotaku also shared that the art assets have Mario characters in it using guns that fire laser beams at enemies. With the same materials, the report also commented that the "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" is likely to highlight a turn-based fighting system, local co-op gaming with just two players, and "a goofy sense of humor."

It has also been reported that the game is most likely going to feature four characters from Mario's world, namely Luigi, Yoshi, and Peach along with the titular protagonist. Meanwhile, it was also suggested there would be four Rabbids disguised as the said characters.

Nintendo and Ubisoft have yet to comment about the rumored "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" game for Nintendo Switch.

The said game has already been in the rumor mill back when the Nintendo Switch was still referred to as the Nintendo NX, which dates to around the early second half of 2016. In fact, the game's existence was also mentioned in an October 2016 report by the French website Gameblog (via NeoGAF) alongside a pile of rumors about the Nintendo Switch which was not yet heard about at the time.