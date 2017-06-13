Mark Hamill Remembers 'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher at Tony Awards

The 71st Annual Tony Awards podium has presented an opportunity for actors to sound out their opinions, particularly on politics in the United States today. Mark Hamill, however, took his moment onstage to tell guests about the departed Carrie Fisher.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniCast member Carrie Fisher poses at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2016.

The "Star Wars" actor, who is due for a return to the big screen with the upcoming "Star Wars Episode VIII - The Last Jedi," introduced the "In Memoriam" segment of the 71st Tony Awards this year as he took the opportunity to remember Fisher.

For this year's Tony Awards, Hamill told the guests about those in the showbiz industry that has been lost to their fans in the previous year. "This past year, we lost many beloved members of our theatrical family," Hamill began, as quoted by the Independent.

"Legends of the stage, artists from behind the scenes, princes of show business, and a princess," he noted, making a special note of his "Star Wars" co-star Carrie Fisher.

The late actress, who is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the franchise, passed away late last year after an incident of cardiac arrest.

Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" series, told The Hollywood Reporter about how Fisher was important to the upcoming movie. "Usually her timing was exquisite," Hamill said, adding how one of the things that have made her departure difficult is not only the loss of a friend but also a pivotal character in the upcoming "Star Wars Episode VIII - The Last Jedi" movie.

He also added how Fisher has been the one that has encouraged him to do the important things that he does not usually want to do, just because she is fun to be with. "And I also look at it selfishly: She was just hilarious," Hamill reminisced.