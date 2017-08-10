Marvel's 'Inhumans' News, Air Date: Promo Footage Not Yet Final, EP Assures Fans

Facebook/Inhumans 'Marvel's Inhumans' will premiere in September.

Fan reactions to Marvel's "Inhumans" have not been very positive, with criticisms mostly directed toward the show's special effects as seen in the promo trailers. However, according to executive producer Jeph Loeb, the final product will be different.

Loeb, together with executive producer Scott Buck, appeared at the Television Critics Association press tour recently, where he explained that footage from promotional materials are not necessarily the final output that will make it to IMAX theaters later this year. This means things can still change, and fan reception may still improve.

"I can tell you that the show you have seen is not the finished product, so if you're asking me whether it's done, it's not," Loeb told reporters at the event (via Deadline).

Additionally, Buck addressed the confusion surrounding the character of Karnak, played by Ken Leung. It has been said that Karnak's powers are somewhat vague.

"Karnak has the ability to see the flaw in anything and everything, whether it be a person, a building, anything, and everything," Buck explained. "Unfortunately, what this does to Karnak as a person is everything is flawed, so nothing is good enough for Karnak."

Iwan Rheon, who portrays the powerless Maximus in a society full of super-powered beings, previously explained why some people will be able to relate to his character--a sentiment he echoed once again while as a guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" recently.

"You might be surprised to think that some of his ideology and his reasoning, politically, actually make a lot of sense on paper," Rheon said. "You might end up agreeing with him."

Maximus will lead the rebellion to overthrow Black Bolt (Anson Mount), his brother and the King of Attilan. Medusa (Serina Swan), Black Bolt's queen, will be strongly against the uprising and can be seen confronting Maximus in the San Diego Comic-Con trailer.

Marvel's "Inhumans" will premiere in IMAX theaters on Sept. 1. It will air on Sept. 29 on ABC.

Watch the interview below: