Mary Tyler Moore Dies at 80: Celebrities Pay Tribute to the Talented TV Icon

Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday in a Connecticut hospital aged 80 with Dr. Robert Levine, her husband of 33 years, by her side.

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Actress Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, on January 29, 2012.

Mary Tyler Moore, a legendary television personality, struggled with health issues throughout her life. A type 1 diabetic, Moore had been on a ventilator after being hospitalized with pneumonia when she passed away on Friday.

Moore gained popularity with her appearances on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show", which boosted her to the status of a TV legend. An Emmy-award winner for her television roles, Moore also acted in movies -- landing an Oscar nomination for "Ordinary People"-- as well as a Broadway play called "Whose Line is it Anyway?" for which she received a Tony award. In recent years, Moore dedicated her time to causes such as animal rights and juvenile diabetes research for which she was a fierce advocate.

A number of Hollywood personalities who worked with, or even knew about, Mary Tyler Moore have offered their condolences for the legendary TV icon.

Bob Newhart, who knew Moore since they first met on "The Dick Van Dyke Show", spoke about the bravery and resilience she displayed in overcoming the many challenges life handed her. He stated how she never let her pain show despite losing her 24-year-old son and dealing with divorce at the start of her career.

"She had it tough, but boy you'd never guess it. She was always happy and bubbly. You'd never know anything was going on," Newhart told People. "Given the hand she was dealt, she was amazingly positive. I can't imagine what losing a son would be like."

Newhart also commended Moore's immense work ethic which polarized the role of women in the television industry. "She loved to work. She loved to rehearse. She was very, very professional. It showed in her work," he says. "Mary Tyler Moore [show] was always behind you. If you believed in something, they would fight for it. Her role – she was this independent woman who had just moved to Minneapolis. She was on her own and dating ... It was quite revolutionary in its time."

Actor Michael Keaton, who was a cast member on two of Moore's TV shows, after hearing of her passing posted on Twitter: "Mary (MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her."

"As an actor and comedian, she allowed me and everyone to perform," Keaton told People in a statement. "Letting us just do our thing without any competitiveness. She was not only a pioneer in TV, comedy and business but she was a role model for women in general. She built an empire with MTM Enterprises and she paved the way for our new talents like Amy, Tina and others. She is truly going to be missed."

Wilmer Valderrama, who played Fez on "That 70s Show" in which Moore made a few appearances, said on Twitter: "#MaryTylerMoore it was my honor to have met you & working with you when you graced us on That '70s Show a memory I will carry forever."

Other celebrities like Ed Asner and Connie Britton also commended Moore for being an inspiration and a trailblazer to women in television despite her personal difficulties. Lena Dunham, creator and star of hit TV show "Girls", summed it best in her statement which read: "Mary Tyler Moore's humor, style and vulnerability have had a profound influence on me as a television creator and on every woman I know working in television to upend expectations of traditional femininity."

"Her remarkable presence and ahead of her time ability to expose the condition of single working womanhood with humor and pathos will never be forgotten. I never met her and I'll love her forever. I know I'm one of millions," Dunham's statement concluded.