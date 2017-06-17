McLaren 570S Spider Release Date, Specs, Price News: Open-Top Driving With Coupe-Like Performance

McLaren has unveiled the 570S Spider for car enthusiasts who want the dynamic driving experience delivered by the 570S Coupe but with the added pleasure of open-top driving.

McLarenA promotional image for the McLaren 570S Spider.

The McLaren 570S Spider is the third high-performance vehicle in the British automaker's Sports Series. The convertible features a two-piece retractable hardtop, similar to what is used by the by the 650S and 675LT Spiders. The roof, which uses lightweight composite panels, can open and close in 15 seconds, even at speeds of 25 miles per hour (mph). To further enjoy the open air, the 570S also has a wind deflector that can be raised with just the push of a button.

Like the 570S Coupe, the two-seat convertible uses a rigid carbon fiber MonoCell II construction and features dihedral doors. However, a slight change in body shape translates to a 101-pound weight gain and a rear spoiler that has been extended by 12 mm. Nevertheless, the 570S Spider is still considerably lighter than most other convertibles.

In terms of performance, the McLaren 570S Spider is powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that delivers 562 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. It is also mated to a seven-speed gearbox with a rear-wheel drive system. The convertible is able to go from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and attains a top speed of 204 mph — just like the 570S Coupe.

Other notable features include a sophisticated cabin with hand-stitched leather on the seats, door panels, dashboard and center console; technology aids such as the 10-inch instrument cluster and 7-inch infotainment system; and six-way adjustable electric memory seats with Nappa leather.

The convertible is also available in three new colors, Curacao Blue, Vega Blue and Sicilian Yellow, which provide a dynamic contrast with the Dark Palladium Gray roof.

The McLaren 570S Spider will make its official debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England from June 29 to July 2. The convertible is priced at $208,000, and the first 400 units sold will be launch edition models. First deliveries are slated for August.