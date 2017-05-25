Memorial Day Weekend 2017: What to Do With Kids, Family

For a long time, Memorial Day in the United States has been widely recognized as the unofficial start of the summer season. The day began as a way to remember the 620,000 people who were killed during the country's Civil War, but is now well-known for being a time when people go to the beach or do some shopping.

(Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)A photo of former U.S. President Barack Obama delivering remarks at the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia in May 2015.

And so, for this year's Memorial Day, Americans in different parts of the country have a lot of activities to choose from which they can do with their family and so they can spend time with their children.

For example, in Arizona, many people start the Memorial Day weekend at Lake Pleasant, where they have a variety of options such as a daily boat cruise, dive-in movie, sunset music cruise, live entertainment, farmers' market, bonfire and even a cornhole tournament.

There will also be a Star-Spangled Celebration, which is a free community event intended to honor veterans, police and firefighters who died in the line of duty. There will also be a Memorial Day commemorative ceremony that will honor service members who gave their lives in war in the name of their country.

In Michigan, Memorial Day and summertime are celebrated during the Lady's Slipper Festival. The event is for all ages and the activities will open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. There will also be a bird house construction for children.

In celebration of a heritage that is diverse and also creative, Michigan will also hold St. Ignace's annual Native American Festival from May 27 to 28. There will also be a Hot Air Balloon competition in Frankenmuth.

While some people take the time to go on trips, barbecuing and enjoying the warm weather, there are also those that take advantage of Memorial Day sales. Each year, retail stores like Target, Macy's, Nordstrom, Walmart and many others offer several discounts, sales and deals, encouraging customers to spend the weekend going shopping instead of stressing themselves out by spending hours on packed freeways.

This year, retailers are offering a variety of discounts, from clothing to shoes, and from jewelry to patio furniture. Time has listed the Memorial Days sales that are going on at national retail stores.