Michael Phelps Shares Wife Nicole Is Pregnant With Their Second Child [PHOTO]

Michael Phelps happily announced that Nicole is pregnant with their second baby. The swimming champ and his wife are already parents to a 15-month-old boy named Boomer.

Reuters/Mike Segar Michael Phelps will become a dad for the second time as his wife Nicole is pregnant again.

Phelps revealed his wife's pregnancy on Instagram last Tuesday with a photo featuring Boomer and Nicole.

"Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??" the proud dad wrote in the caption.

The couple has been vocal about adding another baby to their family since having Boomer. Phelps told People in June that his wife is hoping to have a daughter next.

The Olympic champ revealed that having kids wasn't what they originally planned as a couple. They wanted to travel and see the world first during the honeymoon phase but Boomer's arrival was unexpected.

The couple welcomed Boomer in May 2016 without having gotten married. When Phelps did decide to legally bind their union, they tied the knot two times. They secretly had their first wedding in Paradise Valley, Arizona in June 2016, and then had a bigger ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico a few months later in October.

It's unclear if the couple planned on this second pregnancy but the Phelps could not contain their excitement. They also posted a similar announcement on Boomer's Instagram.

So excited to see what mama is having!! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!? A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

Phelps met Nichole (nee Johnson), a former Miss California USA, in 2009. They dated until they broke up in 2012. The separation, however, was only temporary as the couple got back together and announced their engagement in 2015.

Phelps has been giving his son swimming lessons along with his former Olympic trainer. Boomer got his first taste of the water when he turned 7-months-old. The dad told Entertainment Tonight that Boomer did not cry too much in the pool but he made a lot of fuss.

While Boomer might not want to become an Olympic swimmer like his dad when he's older, Phelps said that teaching the baby to swim is still important for water safety.