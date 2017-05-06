Michael Schumacher Health News 2017: False Claims F1 Driver Could Walk Result in 50,000 Euros Damages

The court has ordered the German magazine Bunte to pay 50,000 euros in damages along with legal fees to Michael Schumacher for claiming the racing champion can walk again.

(Photo: Reuters/Mark Horsburgh)Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany is seen in the pits during the first practice session of the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, March 25, 2011.

For the uninitiated, Schumacher met a skiing accident at the French Alps back in December 2013, resulting to severe head injuries, which sent him in a coma that he has now woken up from.

Bunte ran a piece back in December 2015 reporting false claims about the seven-time Formula One world champion with a headline, "It's more than a Christmas miracle — Michael Schumacher can walk again."

"The chamber assumes that this statement is false," court judge Simone Kaefer said as per Times of India, adding that the article infringed the privacy of Schumacher.

This was based on the fact that Schumacher still cannot walk, which means that at the time of the writing of the article, he was unable to.

The racing legend's family sought damages of 100,000 euros. However, as per MSN, the court agreed that Bunte researched and sourced the article, which led them to decide to have the publication pay half of what was asked. Additionally, Bunte will also have to pay 65 percent of Schumacher's legal fees.

Schumacher's family has asked privacy during the racer's recovery, providing little to no details. Some of Schumacher's closest colleagues in the racing world, however, have given minor updates.

At the moment, Schumacher is being treated at his home in Geneva with his loved ones by his side. He has not made any public appearance yet ever since the accident.

Fans continue to pray for his full recovery and do their best to keep his legacy alive by remembering some of his greatest racing feats. Schumacher's son, Mick, has also been honoring his dad during his races.

Despite keeping cards close to their chest, the Schumacher family is thankful for the prayers and the continued support of the race champ's fans.