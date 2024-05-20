Home News From labor camps to renowned eye surgeon, doctor shares his faith-fueled journey in new 'Sight' film

Dr. Ming Wang, a Chinese immigrant who overcame staggering obstacles to become one of the most renowned eye surgeons in the United States, says his faith has given him a passion for caring for the "least of these."

"The biggest impact of being a Christian over the last many decades is it makes me humble, recognizing that we, as human beings, are ultimately limited. We have to be willing to ask God for help," Dr. Wang told The Christian Post.

"Second, you must recognize that science and faith work together. Science gives us the tools, you've got to have the real skill to be the top in your field, but at the same time, faith gives me a higher purpose. In my case, in all these studies, the skills I learned during medical training, God is calling me to help those who need the most help, which are blind, orphaned children."

Born into poverty during China's Cultural Revolution in the 1970s, Wang faced seemingly insurmountable odds. With universities shut down and college entrance exams halted, he, like many others, was forced into labor camps. However, his determination was unwavering, and remarkably, he completed three years' worth of high school curriculum in just two months after the revolution ended.

Wang's academic journey didn't end with overcoming political and societal barriers. Upon arriving in the U.S., he studied laser physics at the University of Maryland, earning his Ph.D., and later pursued his M.D. at Harvard and MIT. His pioneering work in laser eye surgery has since restored eyesight to millions worldwide.

The acclaimed surgeon's extraordinary story of perseverance and faith — and how he took on the seemingly impossible challenge of helping a blind orphan while grappling with his own traumatic past — is told in the biographical film "Sight," which will be released Memorial Day weekend from Angel Studios, the studio behind "Sound of Freedom."

Directed by Andrew Hyde, "Sight" stars Terry Chen ("House of Cards") as Dr. Wang, alongside Greg Kinnear ("Little Miss Sunshine," "Heaven is for Real") and Ben Wang ("Karate Kid") and is based on Wang's autobiography From Darkness to Sight.

"It's a unique experience that very few have the chance to see their past replayed," Wang said, reflecting on seeing his life portrayed on screen. "It made me ponder if I could have done things differently."

Highlighted in the film is how Wang's faith has been a cornerstone of his personal and professional journey, something he still promotes through his organization, the Wang Foundation for Sight Restoration, which has helped patients from over 40 states in the U.S. and 55 countries, with all sight restoration surgeries performed free-of-charge. He urged his colleagues in the medical community to prioritize accessibility and care for the most vulnerable.

"The main challenge I want to pose to my scientific colleagues, doctors and researchers is that just because we develop a technology doesn't mean that technology is accessible to those who need it the most and can least afford it," he said. "We have the responsibility to advance science and technology and create new methods of treatment, new medication and surgeries, but we also have to worry about those who need that the most."

"Sight" not only portrays Wang's professional achievements but also delves into his personal life, highlighting his relationship with his father, which played a crucial role in shaping his character.

"The relationship between Dr. Wang and his father was such a pivotal one in shaping Dr. Wang's perseverance, belief and faith and belief in himself," Chen told CP. "It really set him on a path for the rest of his life. My own experience with my father is quite an emotional one. So those scenes really hit home for me. I think that we were able to capture some of those really authentic emotions that came through with the father-son relationship."

Chen emphasized the authenticity of Wang's character off-screen; during the entire duration of the shoot, he revealed, the doctor made himself available to the cast and crew, helping anyone with medical ailments or questions.

"He set up a table to do his medical work and helped anyone with questions about their own or their family's struggles with sight," the actor said. "His altruism, his faith is tenacity are all true. This is a man who has such an open, generous heart, who shares his faith, who shares his ideologies in such a way where it's such an honor and a privilege to even be beside him right now and to portray this man."

Wang told CP he wants his story to encourage others to see the value in all of humanity, based on the belief that all are created in the image of God. He emphasized the privilege of living in a country where freedoms are guaranteed — standing in stark contrast to the oppression he faced as a young man in China.

"Even though we're living in a world today full of conflict, sometimes bloodshed … wars, people are killing each other, we need to realize that we as human beings need to change ourselves," he said. "Rather than fixate on differences, we should realize that we have such a shared humanity. … We need to appreciate our humanity and be more willing to work together.

What's a better way of bringing out that message of hope and vision for common ground, than a story of an immigrant who used to not have freedom to remind us how blessed we are living in a country with freedom?"

As for advice to young believers entering the medical field, Wang emphasized excellence and faith — two principles that have defined his own journey.

"Most important is you have to be really good in what you do first," he said. "There's no weaker statement of faith than someone who is a Christian but yet cannot do his or her job well, because people watch more watch what we do than what we say. So be the best in your field, and then use that as a springboard to launch your faith journey and to influence others."

"Sight" hits theaters on May 24, 2024.