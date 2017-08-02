Michael Schumacher Health News: No Updates on F1 Racer's Condition; Family, Friends Keep Fighting for His Recovery

There are still no updates about the health condition of German Formula One racer Michael Schumacher. More than three years after his unfortunate skiing accident, the racer's family and friends are keeping faith in his recovery.

Reuters/Tony Gentile There are still no updates regarding Michael Schumacher's recovery.

The legendary F1 racer suffered a head injury while skiing with family on a holiday in the French Alps in 2013. After a series of treatments and surgeries, Schumacher went into a coma. In 2014, Schumacher was released from the hospital to continue his recovery at his home in Switzerland.

Since then, the family has not given updates on how Schumacher is recovering from his injury. Because of the lack of information, there have been various unverified reports that indicated that the former F1 racer is getting better with continuous treatment and consistent therapy. However, those reports remain unconfirmed.

In 2016, Schumacher's family launched a campaign for those who are inspired by the racer to keep fighting in times of difficulties, Reuters confirmed. The campaign, "Keep Fighting," will be run by Schumacher's office on behalf of his family.

Schumacher's wife, Corrina, shared in a statement, "We would like to encourage others to never give up."

The campaign appears to be one of the many ways that Schumacher's family and friends are keeping their faith that he will have a full recovery from his accident.

Schumacher's manager, Sabine Kehm, said that they will continue to keep quiet about the F1 racer's recovery out of respect for him and his family.

"Michael's health is not a public issue, and so we will continue to make no comment in that regard. This is also because we have to protect his intimate sphere," Kehm affirmed in a statement.

She added that Schumacher is a very private person and that they are staying true to his principles.

"Michael has always been very protective of his privacy, even during the most successful times of his career. He has always made sure there is a clear and distinct line between his public persona and his private one," Kehm said.