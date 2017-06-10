Michael Schumacher Health Update: Fans Remember Racer's Greatest Feats

As seven-time Formula One (F1) champion Michael Schumacher continues his recovery process at his home in Sweden, fans have recently been reminiscing his awe-inspiring feats as a racer as they continue to send support for the racing icon.

(Photo: Reuters/Francois Lenoir)Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany addresses a news conference ahead of the weekend's Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa Francorchamps, August 30, 2012.

On his official Facebook page, Schumacher's fans remembered how back in June 9 in the year 2002, the racing legend won the 2002 F1 Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Fans were also reminded of another racing accomplishment in June 7 the year 1998, when Schumacher was hailed the champion at the 1998 Canadian Grand Prix. Two years prior, he snagged his first victory for Scuderia Ferrari at the 1996 Spanish F1 Grand Prix.

There is not much to go on as far as health updates for Schumacher. As his manager Sabine Kehm noted time and again, his family wants to keep this part of his life private.

Schumacher met a freak skiing accident back in 2013, resulting to severe head injuries. He was in a medically-induced coma after that, but has since been recovering at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Just recently, Kehm talked about the media blackout on Schumacher's condition. Here is what she said as per Daily Star:

"Michael has consistently drawn a clear line between the public and the private, which has always been accepted by the fans and the media. The decision to protect his privacy from the public has been taken in Michael's interest."

Despite this, the family is thankful for the love, support and prayers that Schumacher's fans send their way every day since the fateful day.

His most devoted fanatics continue to keep the hashtags "Team Michael" and "Keep Fighting" alive as they hope and pray for good news about his condition.

Just recently, the Schumacher family won a case against a German publication that claimed the racer can walk again.