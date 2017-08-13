Microsoft Reveals Windows 10 Pro for Workstations

Microsoft has just launched Windows 10 Pro for Workstations on Thursday, Aug. 10. The new Operating System is designed to bring out the full capabilities of server grade PCs, as reflected in its support for huge amounts of memory and processor threads.

Reuters/Shannon Stapleton A display for the Windows 10 operating system is seen in a store window of the Microsoft store at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York, U.S.

Microsoft has finally unveiled the new Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, months after rumors surfaced back in June that the company is making a Windows 10 version for power users.

The company calls its new OS variant a new Windows edition "with unique support for server grade PC hardware and designed to meet demanding needs of mission critical and compute intensive workloads," as detailed in their promo infographic listing out its highlight features.

Windows 10 Pro for Workstation is designed to work with high-end PCs, which might include the server-grade desktops with multiple Intel Xeon or AMD Opteron CPUs. Microsoft is marketing their new Windows variant on its four highlight features — Resilient File System (reFS), persistent memory, faster file sharing and expanded hardware support.

ReFS is a new storage system designed to handle large data volumes with cloud-grade features, including auto-correction, mirrored storage and fault tolerance.

Persistent memory, on the other hand, takes advantage of new non-volatile memory modules (NVDIMM-N) hardware to keep often-used apps and data in memory even after the user switches their workstation off.

Faster file sharing for the new Windows 10 Pro for Workstations will be done via SMB Direct, which takes advantage of new Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) features in newer hardware. The advantages include increased throughput, low latency and low processor use for applications that access large files or data sets over the network.

All the above features are made possible with the expanded hardware support for the new OS. Based on feedback from their Windows Insiders, Microsoft has made it a priority to run this new variant of Windows 10 on PCs with as much as 4 CPUs and 6 TB of memory.

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations is set to come alongside the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update later this year.