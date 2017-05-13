'Modern Family' Renewal News, Spoilers: ABC Renews Comedy for Seasons 9 and 10; Season 8 Finale to See Luke and Manny Graduate

"Modern Family" has officially been renewed for two more seasons, with the six main cast members receiving a substantial pay increase per episode.

Executive producer and co-creator Steven Levitan previously teased that there is going to be more "Modern Family" after the current eighth season. Writing will begin next month.

"'Modern Family' has been the centerpiece of our comedy brand for 8 seasons and we are thrilled to have it on our schedule for two more years," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said (via Deadline). "Steve and Chris have created such endearing characters, and the cast is second-to-none."

The renewal also came with new deals for the six main cast members of the show: Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet. All six actors currently take home $350,000 per episode for season 8, but the next cycle will see them earning $500,000 per episode. As for the younger cast—Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons—contract negotiations are planned.

The next two seasons will consist of 44 episodes in total, which brings the show's overall count at 232 episodes. Future seasons beyond the 10th are still possible, but ABC is sticking to the two-season renewal for now.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the season 8 finale of the show that will see Luke and Manny graduating. The synopsis for the episode, titled "The Graduates," states that Manny's father, Javier (Benjamin Bratt), will make a return. He will come to his son's graduation and celebrate with him. But, as usual, Javier will end up disappointing Manny, and Jay will be there to catch him. Everyone else in the clan will prepare for the big graduation and will find themselves being overcome with emotions.

"Modern Family" season 8 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.