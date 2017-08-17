Moto Z2 Force Issues, Problems: 'Jelly Scrolling' Screen Same as What OnePlus 5 Found in New Smartphone

Motorola A promo image of the new Moto Z Force Edition Gen 2, also known as the Moto Z2 Force, on the phone's product website.

A recent report shows that the Moto Z2 Force might have the same "jelly effect" issue affecting its screen just like what was first found on some OnePlus 5 units.

The "jelly effect" screen issue was first spotted by several owners of the OnePlus 5 about a week after its release last month. It was dubbed as such because users noticed that for some reason, the images wobbled if they scrolled through the contents of their phones' screens.

Recently, Daniel Marchena of XDA Developers shared an 18-second video showing that his Moto Z2 Force appeared to have the same wobbly screen as some of the OnePlus 5 units.

One of the highlighted features of the Moto Z2 Force is its ShatterShield, which makes its screen tougher compared to that of other devices when it encounters a bad fall. However, it looks like the screen also comes with another surprise.

Meanwhile, the number of Moto Z2 Force units experiencing a wobbly screen is still unknown. But in Marchena's report, he recalled that the same screen issue was actually experienced by some users on older Motorola smartphones.

On the other hand, it can be recalled that after some OnePlus 5 users complained they were experiencing the "jelly scrolling" effect on their screens, OnePlus issued a statement that told customers that "this is natural."

"The OnePlus 5 uses the same level of high-quality components as all OnePlus devices, including the AMOLED display. We've received feedback from a small number of users saying that at times they notice a subtle visual effect when scrolling," the company further explained.

While Lenovo (now the maker of Motorola-branded smartphones) has yet to issue an explanation, it can also be recalled that XDA Developers previously found a possible reason why some OnePlus 5 units' screens wobbled. It was discovered that the OnePlus 5 display panels were assembled upside down and the report added that it was a "deliberate engineering decision."