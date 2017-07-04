OnePlus 5 Issues: Company Says Screen's Jelly Scrolling Is Normal and Not a Defect

OnePlus A still from the official product page of OnePlus 5.

After several complaints, OnePlus maintained that the jelly scroll effect seen on some OnePlus 5 screens was normal and not a unit defect.

About a week after it was unveiled, a number of early OnePlus 5 owners were complaining about some unusual behavior they observed which involved the device's screen. Affected users called it the "jelly effect" because the issue caused the display to wobble while people scrolled through web feeds or pages on their mobile phone.

One OnePlus 5 user described the screen issue via a OnePlus community forum thread: "Scrolling is like wobbly jelly, like your scrolling underwater, like vsync is disabled which is awful, also stutters a lot and screen latency isn't 100% responsive."

The thread received more than a hundred replies from other OnePlus 5 users and most of them said they were experiencing the same jelly scrolling effect. Another user shared that he or she experienced the problem even with horizontal scrolling. Generally, affected users hoped OnePlus would come up with a fix for it.

However, a recent statement from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer maintained that the issue was not a defect.

"The OnePlus 5 uses the same level of high-quality components as all OnePlus devices, including the AMOLED display. We've received feedback from a small number of users saying that at times they notice a subtle visual effect when scrolling. This is natural and there's no variance in screens between devices," said the company (via Phone Arena).

Despite OnePlus' claims, frustrated customers can return their OnePlus 5 units under the company's 15-day return policy.

Meanwhile, a forum on XDA-Developers.com seemed to have found the cause for the jelly scrolling effect. Their findings corroborated OnePlus' stance that the issue was not caused by a manufacturing defect. They said the probable reason why screen scrolling behaved differently on the OnePlus 5 was the fact that its display panel "is mounted in an inverted orientation." The report added that it was "a deliberate engineering decision" on the part of OnePlus, however, the reasons behind it were not provided.