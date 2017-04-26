'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: The Hunt for fsociety Continues

Dominique (Grace Gummer) and the FBI's mission to take down all the members of the fsociety will commence again in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobotThe fsociety members are being hunted in the next season of "Mr. Robot."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, series creator Sam Esmail talked about the storylines to look forward to in the new installment. According to him, Angela's (Portia Doubleday) plot, as well as Leon's (Joey Bada$$), will be part of the highlights.

During the season 2 finale, it was revealed that Angela was working for the Dark Army. Leon, on the other hand, is expected to continue his weird friendship with Elliot (Rami Malek).

Esmail also talked about the members of fsociety and how they would handle the manhunt for them. Dom has definitely marked Darlene (Carly Chaikin) as her next target. It is only a matter of time until she tracks down Mobley (Azhar Khan) and Trenton (Sunita Mani). Eventually, Elliot's name will surface, revealing the entire truth of what happened the night of the 5/9 hack.

"Obviously, Leon and the coda and what will become of our affable heroes, Mobley and Trenton. Darlene and what will become of her relationship with Dom and how that will transpire, especially as that relates to Elliot. I think those will be the questions, but the fans and all of the viewers have always surprised me with the questions they ask. Sometimes they're questions I didn't even think we were asking," Esmail told EW.

Meanwhile, Dom is revealed to be getting a new partner. Her new colleague (to be played by actor Rizwan Manji) is expected to help her hunt down the fsociety and make the members pay for the fall of E Corp. It will be interesting to see the kind of dynamics they will have as partners. Dom is used to working alone, but then again, the newbie may turn out to be the lucky card she needs to crack the case.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will return this October on USA Network.