'NBA 2K18' Release Date News: Game to Launch on Sept. 19; What Bonuses Come With Preorders?

Facebook/NBA2K A promo image of the preorder versions of 'NBA 2k18' as the cover photo on the sports game series' official Facebook page.

"NBA 2K18" is the highly-anticipated follow-up to what could be the top basketball game around. This year's update is coming out on Sept. 19 for a wide range of platforms, including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Not only does "NBA 2K18" offer a version for most current generations of consoles and the PC, the game also offers a variety of editions to choose from. Along with standard bundles, the preorder packages for the game offers extra goods for gamers electing to get their copy ahead of the September launch.

The Early Tip-Off Edition adds bonuses to preorders, which are yet to be made available as of this time. Preorders of "NBA 2K18" add four days of early access, which means gamers can play as early as Sept. 15. 5,000 in virtual currency, 10 weekly MyTEAM packs and the Kylie Irvine MyPlayer set rounds out the in-game bonuses for preorders.

The Legend Edition is for those looking for physical extras and in-game bonuses for $100, according to IGN. Cosmetic in-game options include Shaq Attaq shoes, the Rookie Shaq jersey, the Shaq Official Logo shirt, the Shaq "nickname" jersey and a Shaq Championship ring.

These go together with the guaranteed Shaquille O'Neal card for a complete in-game representation of the basketball legend. Twenty MyTEAM card packs, as well as a random Team 2K Free Agent card, are included to build a fantasy team, plus 100,000 in-game currency to deck them out with, as listed on the game's website

A physical edition of the Legend Edition adds an "NBA 2K18" poster, five Panini cards, and Shaq MyTEAM stickers to the bundle.

A Legend Edition Gold bundle adds a few more extras to the Legend Edition package. Priced at $150, this edition adds everything that the Legend Edition has, plus a few more. 150,000 additional currency, 20 more MyTEAM packs, five Mitchell & Ness Shaq jersey collection, and Kyrie Irving MyPlayer set puts this bundle's in-game items on top of the regular Legend Edition.

This gold edition also adds five more Panini Cards and a lenticular as physical item bonuses.