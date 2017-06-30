'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Spoilers: Squad to Meet New Boss

A new boss is taking over the Office of Special Projects in the upcoming season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Facebook/NCISLAThe squad meets the new boss in the next season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

According to CarterMatt, a feisty female will take over the position of the late Assistant Director Granger (Miguel Ferrer), who died in a deadly stabbing incident last installment. Hetty (Linda Hunt) and the gang will definitely want to tiptoe around this new boss, as the latter is described as having a strong presence. An authoritative figure when needed, the character is reportedly not averse to getting her hands dirty depending on the situation. Confident and clever, she also possesses a sense of humor and will go well with the sometimes childish vibe of the group.

The team has yet to fully grieve over Granger's death. He was a supportive boss to them. Granger and Hetty operated exceptionally well together. It remains to be seen how the new dynamics between the two leaders will work. The squad members will also need to adjust to having a new supervisor.

Incidentally, it will be interesting to see how she will react to the current situations the members are in. Sam (LL Cool J) is rumored to be undergoing depression following the shocking death of his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis). His partner, Callen (Chris O'Donnell), is expected to stick with him in his trying times. There is a possibility that there will be bungled missions due to Sam's inability to focus.

Meanwhile, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) are getting married. She surprised him with a proposal while they were out in the field. Spoilers indicate that the team will throw them a party to celebrate their engagement. Hetty and the others have been waiting for them to tie the knot for a long time. Deeks actually proposed to Kensi when she was still recovering from the injuries she got in the past mission. He decided to wait a little while until she was well enough to wear his ring.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will air on Oct. 1 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.