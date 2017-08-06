'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Spoilers: Squad's New Boss Is a Former Secret Service Agent

Facebook/NCISLA Nia Long will be part of the new season for "NCIS: Los Angeles."

The squad will meet the new executive assistant director, Shay Mosely (Nia Long), in the upcoming season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

It was announced by CBS that Long will play the pivotal role of a former Secret Service agent who is set to join the squad to take over Owen Granger's (Miguel Ferrer) position.

Mosely's previous experience will assure the squad she knows what she is doing. As an experienced Washington insider, she is expected to bring her East Coast style of leadership to the team.

Executive producer R. Scott Gemmill said that the character Mosely was specifically written for Long, who has just finished a successful arc in the FOX series, "Empire."

"The character was created specifically for Nia to capitalize on her strengths and personality, and we are excited about the new opportunities and dynamics she brings to the show. We couldn't be happier to have her join our family," the EP explained in a statement.

Meanwhile, the upcoming premiere is expected to begin with a bang, with the squad gatecrashing a big event. It has been revealed by director John P. Kousakis that the episode is titled "Party Crashers." Speculations are rife that the squad will go undercover and will infiltrate a party for its newest mission. Written by Gemmill, the premiere is slated to feature another action-packed storyline, just like his other plots.

Another storyline to look forward to is how Sam (LL Cool J) will deal with the loss of his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis). It has been teased that he will once again try to push his friends away. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Hetty (Linda Hunt) will do their best to support him and show that he is not alone, but it will not be easy on their part. Sam may even need professional help for him to accept what happened.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will air on Oct. 1 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.