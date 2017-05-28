'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Spoilers: Gregorio Continues to Deal With Ex-Husband Problems

Tammy Gregorio's (Vanessa Ferlito) problems with her ex-husband will continue in the upcoming season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In an interview with TV Guide, executive producer Chris Silber hinted that Gregorio's husband might be back to cause complications for her.

Previously, it was revealed that McKinley (Ed Quinn) embezzled money and left the country to escape the authorities. Gregorio was left to pick up the pieces and to deal with the repercussions of his crime. When she got transferred to NOLA, she did not want her new colleagues to know about her gory past. Still, Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) and the others came through and accepted her, flaws and all. She soon became an integral part of the team.

"You can expect to see perhaps some new guests we might bring in. You can also expect to see some old favorites. We really enjoy working with some of these characters we've met. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw [Gregorio's ex] McKinley (Ed Quinn), I wouldn't be surprised if we saw some of the other old favorites coming back -- maybe there'll be a Tom Arnold, I'm not sure. But we always love playing in the sandbox with some of these characters and are always glad to have them back," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, as seen in spoilers, another member may be added to the squad in season 4.

Gregorio's inclusion was well-received by the viewers, as the character added something new to the group's dynamics. If Pride will hire another agent for his squad, it will be interesting to see what his/her personality will be compared to the other members. Gregorio's tough façade works well with the others, especially after Brody's (Zoe McLellan) hasty exit. Her no-nonsense attitude is the perfect foil to the other female characters, Sonja Percy (Shalita Grant) and Dr. Loretta Wade's (CCH Pounder).

"NCIS: New Orleans" is expected to return this fall.