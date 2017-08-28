'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Spoilers: Is Pride Ready to Give up His Badge?

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Pride could face disciplinary actions in the next season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Pride (Scott Bakula) may end up resigning from his position in the squad in the next season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

It has been previously teased that the senior agent will face the repercussions of his actions against Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber) from last season's finale. He had abducted the politician and made him confess to being behind almost all of the illegal activities in New Orleans. Pride is set to deal with a bunch of disciplinary actions and may even face a suspension in the new installment. The NOLA squad cannot afford to lose him, though. They already said goodbye to Brody (Zoe McLellan) last season, although there is a rumor that she might return and reunite with her former group soon.

There are also speculations that Pride's predicament will become so complicated that he will be forced to resign from his post. If this happens, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the members will deal with the setback. After Pride, LaSalle (Lucas Black) could be next in line to take the lead, but the chances of the higher-ups assigning someone new as their leader is greater. Pride may just choose to focus on managing his bar and spending more time with his daughter for a change. Still, it is difficult to imagine the series without its main character working on the crime scene.

Meanwhile, CarterMatt reported that the cast and crew of the show are currently busy filming the new episodes. The viewership rating of the last installment was reportedly dismal compared to the stats of the second season. "NCIS NOLA" only averaged 1.2 in the 18-49 demographic, which is more than a 30 percent drop from season 2. The show reportedly needs to get at least a 1.1 rating in the new installment to score a renewal with CBS.

"NCIS: New Orleans" is expected to return on Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.