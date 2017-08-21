'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Spoilers: Is the Squad Ready for Brody's Return?

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Brody may still return in the next season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

The team will probably be overjoyed to once again have Brody (Zoe McLellan) in their midst in the upcoming season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

It has been previously teased that some old characters would be making a comeback in the new installment. Fans are crossing their fingers that Brody will be one of them. The agent left the team without much explanation before season 3 started. Her storyline was abruptly cut short, and soon after, another character was introduced to take her position on the team.

While McLellan may still be willing to return to the CBS show, her schedule at the moment may not permit it. Still, fans are hoping she will guest star soon to provide closure to her character.

Recently, McLellan made headlines when her ex-husband accused her of kidnapping their child. The actress had taken her four-year-old son to Canada with her, where she was shooting for the ABC political drama, "Designated Survivor."

Meanwhile, Brody's replacement in the NOLA squad is doing well amidst the problems she faces due to her husband. Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) has adjusted well soon after her arrival in the Big Easy. She eventually earned the respect of the squad members. Gregorio's secret about her husband's criminal activities was also revealed. Ethan (Ed Quinn) embezzled money from the organization he was managing and left the country.

Spoilers reveal that Gregorio's ex will be back to cause problems for her again. Just like before, the NOLA team is expected to help her out. Pride (Scott Bakula) and the others will do their best to protect her once Ethan drags her name in the mud due to his crime. Although Gregorio has a dark past, her skills as an agent are what matters in her work.

"NCIS: New Orleans" is expected to return on Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.