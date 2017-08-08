'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Spoilers: Team to Defend Gregorio on Ex-Husband's Case

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans The squad will protect their own in the next season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Drama will continue to follow Tammy Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) in the upcoming season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Executive producer Christopher Silber hinted to TV Guide last May that Ethan McKinley (Ed Quinn), Gregorio's ex-husband, would return in the new installment. Last season, it was revealed that the FBI agent fled to New Orleans to escape the backlash of McKinley's criminal deed. He embezzled money from the organization he was handling and left the country, leaving his ex-wife to deal with the consequences of his crime. Silber said that the kind of storyline between Gregorio and McKinley were the types that they wanted to feature again in season 4.

"We want to focus on how our characters have reacted to what we've just experienced. And the episodes that we're really excited about that we've done this season, you know we met Gregorio's ex-husband and saw what their relationship was like... it stood alone but also dealt with the relationships between our characters and it really gives us something to reflect back on. And those are the kind of stories that we want to continue to tell," the EP said.

When McKinley returns to make problems for Gregorio again, viewers can expect the NOLA team to shield and help her. In the months she has spent with the squad, she has come to earn the respect of everyone. Gregorio might not have started out on a high note with the others, but she quickly found her niche and proved that she deserved to be there. Fans like watching her cute dynamics with Sebastian Lund (Rob Kerkovich), who officially got his badge last season. Gregorio will be a great help to the forensic scientist as he undergoes more training under Pride's (Scott Bakula) orders. Sebastian is set to take on more field work in season 4.

"NCIS: New Orleans" is expected to return on Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.