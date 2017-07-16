'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Spoilers: Sebastian to Get More Field Assignments

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Sebastian gets more field work in the next season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Sebastian Lund (Rob Kerkovich) will see more action in the field in the next season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Fans of the forensic scientist are hoping to see him take on more exciting assignments now that he is officially an agent. Sebastian passed his exams with flying colors last installment and has begun accompanying Pride (Scott Bakula) and the others in the field. It was a dream came true for the introverted young man.

Kerkovich told Parade in February that he was looking forward to seeing how his character would get to use his smarts while solving cases. He even likened Sebastian to a "Back to the Future" personality.

"When you watch Back to the Future and you see Marty McFly, he does these pretty awesome things, but it's not because he's some tough, badass guy. It's because he uses his brain and a little bit of luck. That's what makes you relate to him a little bit more, rather than just being able to automatically take down a bunch of guys. That's what I'm hoping we explore with Sebastian," Kerkovich said in the interview with Parade.

Meanwhile, another vital member of the squad expected to take on more responsibilities is LaSalle (Lucas Black). Spoilers indicate that he may be asked to take over Pride's position as team leader when the latter received his punishment after going rogue last season. Pride previously abducted Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber) and forced him to admit his illegal activities in New Orleans.

It has been teased that the higher-ups will suspend the senior agent for his thoughtless actions. LaSalle may be forced to pick up the slack and lead the squad for an indefinite period of time. This will be an opportunity for him to prove himself to the bosses. LaSalle, however, will remain loyal to Pride and will not expect to hold the position permanently.

"NCIS: New Orleans" is expected to return on Sept. 26.