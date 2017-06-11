'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Spoilers: What's Next for Percy and LaSalle?

Percy (Shalita Grant) and LaSalle (Lucas Black) will need a huge push before they consider being in a romantic relationship in the next season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Facebook/NCISNewOrleansPercy and LaSalle will remain friends in the next season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Some of the fans of the series cannot wait for the two characters to stop being just friends and date each other. Both Percy and LaSalle have shown that they are interested in taking their relationship to the next level, but for some reason, it has not happened yet.

When LaSalle thought he had a son last installment, Percy was jealous. When she was being investigated by the higher-ups for breaking the law, LaSalle did everything to clear up her name.

Executive producer Chris Silber recently talked to TV Guide about the pair's connection in the show.

"This relationship between them -- it's a deep friendship, and obviously they have very strong feelings for each other, which is different than the fellowship and friendship they feel to their other teammates but it's very complicated obviously for a lot of reasons, not least of which is because they are on a team and they are working together and they need to be able to focus on that. ... At the end of the day, they're partners and they work really well together," the EP said.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Brody (Zoe McLellan) will return and visit her former colleagues. It has been teased that some "old favorites" will appear in season 4, alongside a bunch of new faces. Gregorio's (Vanessa Ferlito) ex-husband, McKinley (Ed Quinn), is said to be returning, hinting that her problems regarding his criminal activities have not come to an end. McLellan left the series in a surprise announcement at the end of season 3. Her storyline remains open-ended so there is a chance that she will return and provide closure to Brody's fate.

"NCIS: New Orleans" is expected to return on Sept. 26.