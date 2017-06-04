'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Spoilers: Will Brody Return?

Brody (Zoe McLellan) may return to reunite with her old colleagues in the next season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Facebook/NCISNewOrleansOld favorites will return in the next season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

McLellan's fans are hoping that she will be one of the "old favorites" who executive producer Chris Silber mentioned will be returning in the next installment of the CBS series. The showrunner told TV Guide that they are planning to reintroduce some past characters, including Gregorio's (Vanessa Ferlito) ex-husband, McKinley (Ed Quinn). If Brody will indeed return, her storyline will likely be given closure, since McLellan hastily left the show last season. Aside from the old timers, Silber also said that they would bring in new ones to spice up the plot.

"You can expect to see perhaps some new guests we might bring in. You can also expect to see some old favorites. We really enjoy working with some of these characters we've met. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw [Gregorio's ex] McKinley (Ed Quinn), I wouldn't be surprised if we saw some of the other old favorites coming back -- maybe there'll be a Tom Arnold, I'm not sure. But we always love playing in the sandbox with some of these characters and are always glad to have them back," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, it looks like Gregorio's problems with her former spouse will continue. Speculations claim that McKinley's crime will still affect the agent, even though it was already proven she had nothing to do with his nefarious activities. The man was accused of embezzling money from the organization he was managing. When it became apparent that the authorities were after him, McKinley left the country and let his clueless wife handle the backlash. Gregorio left her previous job and went to New Orleans to start anew. Pride (Scott Bakula) welcomed her with open arms. Soon, Gregorio became another important female character on the show, just like Percy (Shalita Grant) and Dr. Wade (CCH Pounder).

"NCIS: New Orleans" is expected to return on Sept. 26.