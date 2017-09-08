'NCIS' Season 15 Spoilers: Team Deals With Traumatized Gibbs After Paraguayan Incident

Facebook/NCIS Gibbs' colleagues will worry about him in the next season of "NCIS."

Two months of torture will leave Gibbs (Mark Harmon) scarred and traumatized in the upcoming season of "NCIS."

Executive producer Frank Cardea recently told Parade that the NCIS agent would not be the same Gibbs his colleagues used to know. Something will happen to him in that Paraguayan incident that will change his personality and it is not necessarily for the better. In the show's last installment, he and McGee (Sean Murray) were left to fight against the rebels to give Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) the chance to transport the kids who were abducted. The NCIS squad was on a mission to find a SEAL who had gone AWOL. Their investigation led them to Paraguay, where they discovered the man trying to save a bunch of youngsters from a group of mercenaries.

"I think what happens to Gibbs during that two months is going to change him a little bit. He'll still be the Gibbs we love, but he's going to be slightly different," the EP teased Parade.

It was previously mentioned that it would take at least two months for the team in D.C to trace the whereabouts of their missing comrades. In that span of time, Gibbs and McGee will likely have experienced all kinds of torture. The promo photo released for season 15 showed them bound and thoroughly beaten. Their colleagues will do anything in their power to save them, but they just may be too late. Meanwhile, spoilers reveal that Torres will tirelessly lead the team in the search and rescue operation. He must be feeling guilty for leaving Gibbs and McGee to face the enemies. Torres knows, however, that they did not have much option that time.

Torres is expected to play a larger role in the NCIS in the new season. It has been revealed that his presence will be felt more as a team player. If he had trust issues before, this setback will be gone by the second episode after he has come to have faith on the skills and loyalty of his new team.

"NCIS" season 15 will air on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.