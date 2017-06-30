'NCIS' Season 15 Spoilers: The McGees to Welcome First Baby

McGee (Sean Murray) and his wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), are expecting their first baby in the upcoming season of NCIS.

Facebook/NCISThe McGee baby is coming in the next season of "NCIS."

In the show's last installment, the lanky agent finally tied the knot with his girlfriend to the delight of their families and friends. As an added bonus, Delilah was revealed to be pregnant.

The newlyweds barely enjoyed their honeymoon before McGee was sent to South America to look for a missing Navy SEAL. The unthinkable then happened. He and Gibbs (Mark Harmon) were trapped in Paraguay with a bunch of angry rebels, and a number of fans are worried that both agents will not be able to make it out of there alive.

Gibbs, McGee and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) were tapped to track down the SEAL. Intel revealed that the missing man was somewhere in South America. It turned out that he was there to repay a personal favor. The son of his one-time savior was kidnapped by insurgents. The NCIS trio helped the SEAL free the hostages and were boarding their getaway helicopter when the rebels caught up with them. McGee and Gibbs decided to stay behind to hold off the enemies, giving Torres and the others time to escape safely.

Spoilers indicate, though, that McGee will be able to come back safely to his pregnant wife. As for Gibbs, his future is said to be shaky. According to Blasting News, there is a possibility that Harmon will no longer return for season 15. Rumors of his departure have yet to die down, while the actor's health is reportedly the cause of his exit. Harmon will allegedly leave the show alongside Jennifer Esposito, who played Quinn.

It was recently announced that Esposito is leaving the show after only one season. Her character was one of the two new additions to the NCIS team in the wake of DiNozzo's (Michael Weatherly) resignation. Quinn was Gibbs' old friend who worked as an instructor at the Law Enforcement Training Center before returning to the field.

"NCIS" season 15 is expected to air on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.