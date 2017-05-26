'NCIS' Season 15 Spoilers: What Is Next for Torres?

Fans of "NCIS" are curious to see what else is in store for Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in the series' upcoming season.

Facebook/NCISTorres continues to become an integral part of the team in the next season of "NCIS."

The show's previous season saw the addition of two new faces in Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) team. Between Quinn (Jennifer Esposito) and Torres, the squad had a harder time adjusting to the latter. Coming from his stint as a deep undercover agent for many years, Torres found it difficult to work with a group. He was cold and aggressive and Gibbs had to exercise control to stop himself from disciplining the new agent.

Eventually, Torres learned how to get along with the others. He was especially close to Quinn, whom he had known during their training years.

Showrunner Frank Cardea hinted to Parade that by season 15, Torres would have seamlessly bonded with the squad that viewers would wonder if there had been any awkward moments among them in the first place.

"The Torres character has changed since the beginning of the season. At the beginning of the year, he was pretty much a loner who had been on undercover for so long, he didn't know how to part of a team. He's become more and more a part of the team as the season progressed. By the final episode, you'll see that he's embraced the brotherhood of the NCIS team," the EP said.

Quinn's storyline is also expected to get more interesting. Cardea hinted that she might have a love interest. There is still a lot to be learned from the female agent, based on the hints given by the showrunner.

Previously, it was revealed that behind her quirky personality is a strong, loving daughter. Quinn's mother has Alzheimer's. It was an emotional scene when she shared this part of her life with her friends.

At the moment, the series is in a hiatus. The show is expected to be back in the fall of 2017. According to CarterMatt, the show will return on September, if CBS will be following its usual schedule.