'NCIS' Season 15 Spoilers: What Will Happen to Quinn's Storyline?

Quinn's (Jennifer Esposito) storyline needs closure in the upcoming season of NCIS. How will her colleagues react to her departure?

Previously, it was revealed that Esposito would no longer return in the series' next installment. Her character was one of the new additions in the NCIS team following DiNozzo's (Michael Weatherly) resignation.

Quinn was introduced as an instructor at the Law Enforcement Training Center before her old friend Gibbs (Mark Harmon) convinced her to return to the field.

Later on in the season, it was revealed that her mother Marie (guest star Mercedes Ruehl) had dementia. During the season finale, Quinn received an important phone call - presumably from Marie - that urged her to leave headquarters without a backward glance.

Based on the plot, it looks like Quinn will have to quit her job to take care of her mother full-time. She had already shared her fears about Marie's condition with her closest friends, Gibbs and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). Quinn was scared that she would not be there for her mother during an emergency because of her work. Marie's dementia was becoming worse and she had even started hallucinating that her deceased husband was still with them.

Many of Esposito's fans were disappointed with the news that she would not be around in season 15. They are hoping that Quinn, at least, will be given a suitable sendoff in the show.

Meanwhile, a cliffhanger that is expected to be resolved in the upcoming premiere is the status of Gibbs and McGee (Sean Murray) after they were left behind in Paraguay to fight against a group of rebels.

After helping a Navy SEAL free some young hostages from the insurgents, the NCIS group was about to leave via a getaway helicopter when Gibbs decided to stay and hold off the approaching enemies. McGee opted to stick with his boss, as he knew that Gibbs needed all the help he could get. Viewers are now wondering if they will survive the encounter. Most of the concerns focus on McGee, who has a pregnant Delilah (Margo Harshman) waiting for him at home.

"NCIS" season 15 is expected to air on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.