'Need For Speed: Payback' Will Not Have Any Cars From Toyota

YouTube/Need for Speed A still from the gameplay trailer of "Need for Speed Payback."

"Need For Speed: Payback" developer Ghost Games has confirmed that no vehicles from Toyota will be featured in the upcoming racing simulator. The announcement comes from a spokesperson for the developer on the Need for Speed subreddit.

"We know the subject of Toyota is on a lot of minds over the last few weeks," the statement read. "As many of you here suspect, there will be no Toyota cars in 'Need for Speed: Payback.' While we're as disappointed as you are, we do hope that we'll once again see Toyota back in Need for Speed in the future."

The topic of whether the Japanese automaker will be featured in the game has been the topic of discussion for quite some time. After "Forza Motorsport 7" revealed that they will not include Toyota in the game due to licensing issues, many fans expected "Need For Speed: Payback" to do the same especially with the lack of Toyota vehicles from the game's teasers.

There were those who were hopeful that NFS has gotten a license to use Toyota's cars in the game. However, these hopes were dashed after last week's post on Reddit.

Fortunately, this appears to be temporary as far as the franchise is concerned. Payback won't have the iconic Japanese cars in its selection but Ghost Games has said they will try and bring back Toyota in future iterations of the Need For Speed franchise.

After all, Toyota has been a mainstay in the series ever since it was released over two decades ago. The automaker is the second-largest car producer in the world and even spawning some iconic street racing machines, it would be unbecoming of a racing sim to not include them if it can be helped.

"Need For Speed: Payback" is now available for pre-order and is set to hit the shelves on Nov. 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.