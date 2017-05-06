New England Patriots NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Taylor Mays and Ego Ferguson to Attend Patriots Minicamp

New England Patriots already look like the team to beat next season, but they are still looking for ways to strengthen their roster.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall)Taylor Mays with the Oakland Raiders on 2015.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Patriots have invited safety Taylor Mays and defensive end Ego Ferguson to attend their rookie minicamp from May 5 to 7. ESPN's Mike Reiss has also reported that trick-shot kicker Josh Gable has received an invite to the minicamp as well.

Mays is a former second-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers, but he has experienced little to no success in the pros. He's an impressive athlete, though, and Ian Glendon of Cover32 believes Patriots head coach Bill Belichick can bring the best out of him if they sign him.

"If anyone can get the most out of a talented, underachieving player, who is entering his prime-years, its Bill Belichick. Every year it seems that players come to New England to resurrect their careers under the tutelage of Bill Belichick. Mays could be that next success story, joining the likes of Chris Long and other players before him," Glendon said in his report.

The Patriots don't really need another safety since they already have a good safety duo in Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung. Duron Harmon, Jordan Richards, Nate Ebner and Brandon King are also capable backups. Well, the Patriots won't lose anything by bringing Mays over for a workout.

Meanwhile, Ferguson actually carries significant health concerns since he was waived by the Green Bay Packers two days after they claimed him off waivers. Unfortunately, he failed his physical with the team. If he is healthy he should compete for a roster spot.

Gable is a bit of an unknown. According to Reiss, Gable didn't really play football in college, but he made a name for himself in the Indoor Football League. It will be interesting to see what he can do.