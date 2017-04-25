New Orleans Saints NFL Trade Rumors: Malcolm Butler Trade Unlikely to Happen

Malcolm Butler might not be leaving the New England Patriots after all.

(Photo: Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler (21) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium, Feb. 1, 2015.

A lot of people thought the cornerback was as good as gone a month ago when the New Orleans Saints went after him in free-agency. Butler was frustrated with his contract situation and many believed that a trade would happen sooner or later after he signed his restricted free agent tender last week.

According to the Boston Herald's Jeff Howe, Butler and the Saints have already come to an agreement on a deal worth over $50 million, but NFL.com's Ian Rapoport has reported that a trade appears unlikely. The MMQB's Peter King also said a trade is unlikely because the Saints want to keep their draft picks this year.

"The Saints (picking 11, 32, 42, 76, 103 in the first three rounds) are still interested in Butler, but someone familiar with their thinking believes they are leaning toward keeping their first three picks. The Saints believe that their board between 25 and 75 has a slew of players capable of contributing immediately, with grades close to each other, and the thought of dealing one or more picks for Butler, then paying him a huge contract, is less attractive than it once seemed," King said in his piece.

That's a good point. There are a lot of talented cornerbacks in this year's draft class. The Saints obviously don't want to give up a high pick or two for Butler if there are a lot of options available in the draft. They also need to use their picks to fill the holes on their roster, especially at defensive back.

A trade is still possible, though, and things may get interested during draft day. CBS Sports' Jared Dubin has even noted that this may be a ploy to get the Patriots to lower the price for Butler.