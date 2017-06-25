'NHL 18' Release Date, Gameplay News: EA Reveals Content Details, Names Connor McDavid as Cover Athlete

Electronic Arts has recently released several details on the upcoming video game "NHL 18" and confirmed that hockey player Connor McDavid will be the featured athlete on the game's cover.

Reuters/Lucy NicholsonAn Electronic Arts (EA) video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2015.

"NHL 18" is the latest installment to EA's professional ice hockey simulation lineup. The franchise has been released with a license from the National Hockey League, players thus get the digital versions of real-life teams, players, and stadiums from the league.

In a reveal event on Wednesday, EA confirmed several features that will be found on "NHL 18." Developers made an effort to introduce an array of new controls which will make the gaming experience closer to a real ice hockey game.

EA introduced the new Defensive Skill Stick, which will let gamers gain more control over their hockey sticks. It will prove very useful, especially when they are in pursuit of poke checks.

With the new Defensive Skill Stick, players can soon execute more efficient ways to extend their sticks while trying to stop an attacker from finishing a play. It will also come in handy when players need to protect their zone from opponents.

On the other hand, players are also promised a new Creative Attack skill. This will allow video game players to execute "one-handed moves, between-the-legs dekes, back-handed toe-drags, heel drags, cheeky puck flips and more."

To complement the new attacking and defensive controls, EA promised that the player's artificial intelligence teammates have also been improved. The new control features for attacking and defensive plays can also be performed by the AIs. They are made better at looking for openings and at making passes.

EA has also introduced the NHL Threes game mode. It is basically 3-on-3 arcade gaming which can be played in full matches alongside a new competitive arena.

Meanwhile, in a statement, McDavid commented on getting picked as this year's featured athlete, saying: "Representing 'NHL 18' as the cover athlete is an incredible honor. I've played EA SPORTS NHL every year since I was kid. To appear on the cover, something that has been done previously by so many players that I respect and admire, is very exciting."

"NHL 18" is slated to be released on Friday, Sept. 15 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.