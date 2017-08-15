'Nier: Automata' Sales News: Co-Founder Thanks Yoko Taro for Giving Platinum Games a Second Life, Director Responds

(Photo: Platinum Games) A screenshot from "Nier: Automata."

The action role-playing video game "Nier: Automata" was so successful that it breathed a second life to its struggling developer Platinum Games.

Co-founder Hideki Kamiya took to Twitter to thank the game's director Yoko Taro for making it all possible. He wrote as translated by NeoGAF:

"Nier's" success has to this point given Platinum a new fanbase, a growing staff, a brilliant success story, an increase in qualified job applicants, and a great benefit. Normally, I can't help but do everything by myself ... it's a pitiful story, but to say that Yoko-san saved Platinum would not be an exaggeration. I cannot thank him enough.

Back in May, publisher Square Enix commended Platinum Games after "Nier: Automata" sold 1.5 million units. Before this, the developer was on thin ice being smacked by criticism and cancellations.

Prior to the release back of "Nier: Automata" in March, the company suffered a major setback with "Star Fox Zero" being heavily criticized. The president of the company stepped down after this.

During the release of "Nier: Automata," it was still fresh in everyone's mind when Microsoft pulled the plug on "Scalebound," a title that Platinum Games was working on with the company for the PC and Xbox One.

In response to Kamiya's kind words, Taro tweeted that he too is thankful of the opportunity to work with him and Platinum Games. A rough translation of his reply on Google Translate reads:

Thanks to the support of the Platinum people, I was really saved by both work and spirit ... It is an honor to be able to make games together. Thank you very much.

If Kamiya's words are anything to go by, it looks like fans can expect more excellent titles like "Nier: Automata" from Platinum Games. For now, however, the developer is working on some mobile games.

"Nier: Automata" follows the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 in their quest to reclaim their home from the powerful machines that took it over and turned it into wasteland.

In "Nier: Automata," players will enjoy action-packed battles may it be melee or ranged as they explore the "beautifully desolate open-world" through the eyes of its "masterfully crafted" characters.