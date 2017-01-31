Nintendo Switch Release Date, Specs Rumors: Console's Nvidia Processor Unknown; Branded MicroSD Cards Too Expensive?

The Nintendo Switch is only about a month away from release. And while the upcoming hybrid console is definitely on many gamers' radars right now, some of its specifications remain questionable. For one thing, Nintendo has remained mum about the exact Nvidia chip used in their console. Apart from that, there is also the unbelievably small storage that comes with the Switch.

Facebook/NintendoThe Nintendo Switch will be released on March 3.

Nintendo has released a few details about the upcoming console. It is known that it has a weight of 398 grams and is 13.9 mm thick. It also has IEEE 802.11 ac wireless standard support. Its price has also been revealed to be $300. However, despite the mystery surrounding its hardware, the Japanese gaming company has not announced specifications of its GPU and CPU.

All that is known is that a customized Nvidia Tegra processor is found underneath the console's hood. The exact generation of the chipset is unknown, though, but it has been said that the Nintendo Switch could be less powerful than the almost four-year-old PlayStation 4.

Additionally, the Nintendo Switch has been revealed to have only 32 GB of onboard storage, which is significantly less than the 500 GB memory found in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Of course, as Forbes points out, the Switch will not use disks. Instead, the hybrid console will utilize cartridges, which do not require as much memory.

Should users want to expand their storage space, the Nintendo Switch supports microSD cards. And Nintendo has announced branded memory cards that will go on sale on the HORI site. However, it is worth noting that the Nintendo-branded cards cost way more than even the higher-end ones found on Amazon.

Despite this, the Nintendo Switch's popularity has not waned, with pre-orders selling out fast. There is no doubt that the upcoming hybrid console is revolutionary in its design and portability, but it remains to be seen just how much of a chunk it will be able to carve in terms of market share.

The Nintendo Switch will officially be released on March 3.