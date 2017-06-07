'No Game No Life' Season 2 News: Series Cancelled Due to Plagiarism Allegations?; 'Zero' Film Is Based on Original Manga

Season 2 of "No Game No Life" might be cancelled due to allegations that author Yuu Kamiya committed plagiarism. Meanwhile, the upcoming "No Game No Life: Zero" film is based on the original manga and light novels.

"No Game No Life" season 1 ended with Shiro and Sora facing a god in the finale episode, which was a big cliff-hanger for the show. However, there are still no updates when the second season of "No Game No Life" will come out, or whether it is already under way.

Unfortunately, there are plagiarism allegations against the artist of the series, Kamiya. This reportedly might cause the cancellation of "No Game No Life" season 2.

According to Anime Amino, someone caught Kamiya tracing his work and exposed him on social media.

Characters including Stephanie Dora, Jibril, and Izuna appeared to have been traced based on other anime character poses. However, Kamiya did not seem to trace them directly, but had executed similar poses and details from other artworks, the report said.

Kamiya already apologized to the artists that he based his work on, publicly and on their websites. Kamiya also paid the artists for the work that he used for his own artwork.

Meanwhile, "No Game, No Life" will be having a film spin-off titled "Zero," which is based on the main manga and light novels.

According to Inquistr, the film will follow Riku in bringing an end to the Great War by instilling peace in Disboard. Riku will be joined by Shuvi in the fight to create a world that will be succeeded by Tet, Shiro, and Sora.

The official website of the franchise is already streaming a teaser for "No Game, No Life: Zero."

The "Zero" cast includes Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Sora, Ai Kayano as Shiro, Yoko Hikasa as Stephanie Dora, Yukari Tamura as Jibril, Yuka Iguchi as Clammy Zell, Mamiko Noto as Feel Nilvalen, Miyuki Sawashiro as Izuna Hatsuse, and Rie Kugimiya as Teto.

"No Game, No Life: Zero" is anticipated to premiere on July 15.