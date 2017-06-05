Nokia 9 Release Date, Rumors: Specs Revealed via Online Benchmarks

Die-hard Nokia fans finally have an Android handset worth its designation as a flagship model in the upcoming Nokia 9. HMD Global has been tight-lipped about the specs details so far, but a recent online benchmark profile may have leaked a few details on the phone's hardware.

Reuters/Sari GustafssonA logo of Nokia is seen here at the Finnish mobile phone maker's flagship store in Helsinki.

A screenshot of the AnTuTu online benchmark results for a Nokia TA-1004 model shows a top-end build for an Android phone, as noted on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The details, as translated via BGR, describes what could be the Nokia 9 as a phone equipped with hardware that could rival the recently-released Samsung Galaxy S8.

The specs, as detailed in the screencap of the benchmark, includes a 2,560 by 1,440-pixel display. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip powers the device, which has 4 GB of random access memory and 64 GB of storage added. The device looks to be running Android 7.1.1 as well.

Interestingly, the gadget in question has two 13-megapixel cameras listed in its specs as well. This seems to confirm earlier rumors that the upcoming Nokia model will feature dual rear cameras. The AnTuTu screenshot, however, makes no mention of a front camera.

Some might want a larger memory than the 4 GB listed here, but with the specs for Nokia 9 still awaiting official announcement, this benchmark image could just be an early glimpse of the device, according to Slashgear.

The rest of the specs does describe a phone consistent with earlier reports that the upcoming Nokia 9 will have high-end features that are competitive with the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the OnePlus 5, as well as other flagship mobiles released this year.

The Android version 7.1.1 included in this benchmark test could indicate that the phone could launch even before Google releases the latest final version of Android O this summer. While this could make the possible Nokia 9 a version behind in terms of Android updates, Nokia did confirm that its phones, at least starting with its mid-range models, will all get the Android 8 version in the future.