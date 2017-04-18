'Ocean's Eight' Cast News, Release Date: Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson Talk Working With Rihanna

"Ocean's Eight" is banking on girl power, but even the most talented of actresses get nervous around Rihanna. The Barbadian beauty is included in the cast of the upcoming all-female heist film, and both Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson have talked about having to keep calm around the singer.

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniSinger Rihanna poses at the First Annual Diamond Ball fundraising event at The Vineyard in Beverly Hills, California.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hathaway had nothing but good things to say about the "Work" singer. "You don't realize how often you sing Rihanna songs just under your breath," the Academy Award winner said. "That happened to me a couple times where I started a song and kind of had to cut it off really fast because it's so inappropriate. She's ubiquitous and fabulous."

Paulson had a similar experience with the Grammy Award-winning artist and shared her account of it in a separate Entertainment Tonight interview. "You don't want to be a supreme doofus-magoofus in front of Rihanna. You wanna keep a little bit of a cool quotient, which I, as you can tell, I'm not super successful at," she admitted.

Hathaway also had nothing but praise for Kim Kardashian, who is doing a cameo appearance for the film as part of a fake Met Gala sequence. Kardashian is joined by her sister, Kendall Jenner, along with other icons of the fashion industry like Anna Wintour, Adriana Lima and Hailey Baldwin.

But perhaps the most awaited cameo of them all belongs to Matt Damon, who co-starred in the original "Ocean's" trilogy with George Clooney and Brad Pitt. However, Damon has revealed that his involvement is very small.

In other news, rumors of producers enlisting a therapist on set have recently started circulating. According to the claim, a therapist's help was required in order to make sure that the actresses do not fight. However, Gossip Cop has confirmed that there is simply no truth to the speculation. In fact, the cast members are getting along great.

"Ocean's Eight" is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on June 8, 2018.