'One-Punch Man' Season 2 Spoilers: Future Enemy Might Have an Edge Over Saitama

Since season 2 of "One-Punch Man" was confirmed, most of the plot speculations revolve on Saitama's future enemies. Recently, it has been rumored that one of his rivals might have an edge against him.

Facebook/OfficialVIZMedia'One Punch Man' season 2 is rumored to depict Saitama's first defeat.

According to reports, the funny and well-loved bald hero, Saitama, will once again face a familiar enemy, Lord Boros. However, some fans are more worried about another villain named Garou, who they think might have an edge over Saitama since the main protagonist does not fancy killing a human being.

Garou is known as the villain who waged war against heroes, thus becoming one of the fiercest enemies of the bald hero.

For the second season of "One-Punch Man," Saitama is expected to face more enemies - both old and new. But apart from the fearless and possibly more difficult villains he has to deal with, one anticipated event that fans are looking forward to seeing is based on ongoing rumors that the bald superhero might ditch his bright yellow suit for a new look.

Aside from possibly having a new outfit, reports also suggest that manga creator Yusuke Murata could present Saitama with more expressive faces for season 2. Fans know that one of the elements that make Saitama really funny is his often expressionless face, however, it looks like this is about to change.

Meanwhile, despite having to deal with many powerful enemies in season 2, some reports suggest that the bald hero will still find some spare time to join a tournament.

Oigel reports that Saitama will join a tournament but decides to wear a wig so he will not be recognized. However, the supposed recreational activity will later on build up as one of the season's biggest fights because the same report speculates that Saitama will encounter Garou in the said tournament.

The tournament might be one of the highlights in season 2 as it can open possibilities for Saitama to meet new heroes and enemies.

The studio producer of the "One-Punch Man" anime series, Madhouse Entertainment, is expected to release season 2 sometime this year. Oigel expects that it could be dropped in October, the same month as season 1's premiere.

Madhouse Entertainment has yet to officially announce details about the upcoming anime series.