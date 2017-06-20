'Orange Is The New Black' Season 6 Spoilers: Is Litchfield Penitentiary Still the Show's Main Location?

Season 6 of Netflix's "Orange Is The New Black" is many months away from happening, but the previous installment's finale left one key plot question: Will the inmates still be kept at the Litchfield Penitentiary once the show returns?

Fans can recall that season 5 ended with a major cliffhanger which explains the burning question regarding the whereabouts of the show's next installment. After a major riot erupted in the prison that required action from the SWAT forces, all of the inmates were evacuated from Litchfield.

The season 5 finale implied that the main characters of "Orange Is The New Black" could be transferred to separate prisons as some of them were ordered to ride a bus different from that of the other inmates.

Reports like the one from Entertainment Weekly also pointed out the same question and suggested several plot possibilities.

One of the most emotional scenes in season 5's finale was when Maritza (Diane Guerrero) and Flaca (Jackie Cruz) got separated and might end up in different prisons. However, Entertainment Weekly presented the possibility that the main characters could be transferred but still remain intact in a "Litchfield 2.0." And then there is also a chance that this plot could pave the way for showrunners to slowly send off cast members for good.

Meanwhile, one of the highlights of season 5 was Taystee's (Danielle Brooks) taking the initiative to demand a major overhaul in the way Litchfield Penitentiary was managed. It somehow led to the three-day riot that completely trashed the compound.

So apart from the question of whether Litchfield remains the home of "Orange Is The New Black" in season 6, another one that comes to mind is if Taystee's actions and initiative actually pay off or will they make Litchfield worse? And then there is also the likelihood of seeing the characters being given a hard time by the men in uniform.

There will still be a long time ahead for fans to speculate on what happens next as "Orange Is The New Black" season 6 is not expected to air until June 2018.