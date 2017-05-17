'Outlander' Season 3 Release Date, Spoilers: Author Diana Gabaldon Talks Filming, Previews Sam Heughan's Vomiting Scene

There is yet a long way to go before the third season of "Outlander" airs on Starz. The series is still in production, and it looks like star Sam Heughan may be having trouble filming some scenes.

Diana Gabaldon, author of the "Outlander" novel series on which the show is based on, recently spoke to The Scottish Sun about season 3. Filming is currently ongoing, and some scenes involve Heughan's character, Jamie, to be on a ship. One scene sees Jamie throwing up because he gets seasick, but life seems to be imitating art as Heughan told Gabaldon that he was also starting to feel uneasy.

"They have these incredible full-sized ships with hydraulics on set which make them pitch and yaw like real ones. Sam had to throw up for one scene as it's no spoiler to say that Jamie Fraser gets seasick," Gabaldon previewed. "He was standing there with a page of script in his hand looking more than dishevelled, and he said to me he thought he really was going to be sick."

To make the scene realistic, Heughan is required to hold an egg white mixture in his mouth which he will then vomit when the time comes. But since they needed to shoot the scene multiple times, the actor had to do it more than once and it eventually made him feel sick.

Fans are definitely looking forward to the third season of "Outlander." The upcoming cycle is based on Gabaldon's third novel in the series, "Voyager," and executive producer Maril Davis previously revealed that squeezing all of the events into one season was not an easy task.

Gabaldon has many books in the "Outlander" series, so the Starz show certainly has a lot of source material to take from. However, the author knows that she cannot keep writing forever, and she may soon have to kill off some characters.

"Everyone's got to die sooner or later — myself included," Gabaldon said.

"Outlander" season 3 will premiere in September on Starz.