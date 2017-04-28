'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers, News: EP Talks Details on Third Season

"Outlander" is still months away from being aired, but executive producer Maril Davis is making sure that the wait is not too unbearable. Recently, Davis took to Twitter to answer some fan questions--some of them involving season 3.

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz'Outlander' returns in September.

Fans of the show have long been waiting for the third season of "Outlander," the Starz television series based on Diana Gabaldon's novels. The first and second seasons were adapted from "Outlander" and "Dragonfly in Amber," respectively. The third season has been taken from "Voyager," and Davis revealed that all the writing is already finished. As such, the writers' strike in May will not delay the production of the popular series.

@discardyourfear .i don't anticipate any issues with S3 as we are almost done and scripts are completed #AskMaril — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) April 23, 2017

Davis also explained that it was easier to write season 3 compared to the previous one because of how much things happen in the novels. Of course, as with many other works, some of them need to be left out of the series in order to make sure it all fits into one season. However, fans need not worry about Harold "Hal" Grey, otherwise known as Earl of Melton. It is unknown who will play the character, but Davis assured fans that an actor has already been cast for the part.

@ScuseMeMiss It's always difficult to pare down Diana's books. Lots of great stuff! But this season was easier than the last one! — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) April 24, 2017

One fan also asked Davis about the trailer, specifically about the identity of the woman Jamie (Sam Heughan) was embracing. However, Davis did not want to spoil anything, refusing to tell the fan who it is.

It can be recalled that a trailer was released earlier this month, sending fans into a wild frenzy of excitement. It was definitely heartbreaking to watch Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) apart, with the latter moving on with her life with Frank (Tobias Menzies). However, Jamie and Claire will ultimately find their way back to each other, although it may take a while.

As for a fourth season, Davis revealed that they have yet to fully begin work on it since the third season still has to be completed. Season 4 will be based on "Drums of Autumn."

@Dumspirospero67 .yes. But full prep can't start until we wrap S3 #AskMaril — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) April 23, 2017

"Outlander" season 3 premieres in September on Starz.